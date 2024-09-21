Turkmenistan’s green transition strategy centers on economic diversification

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan's strategy for transition to a “green” economy includes comprehensive modernization and diversification of national sectors, as well as the active introduction of high technologies, according to Turkmenistan's official media.

According to information, this was stated at the scientific-practical conference “Digital and ‘green’ economy - a condition for ensuring sustainable economic development” in Ashgabat.Within the framework of the implementation of the “Concept of development of digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025”, active steps are being taken to strengthen the information and communication base of all sectors of the economy and the digitalization of enterprises. The process of digital economy development is actively supported by leading international experts.Discussions emphasized the need for the wide introduction of environmentally friendly technologies. The city of Arkadag was cited as a vivid example of the successful implementation of the “smart city” concept with zero damage to the environment.

