Twelve more families resettled in Azerbaijan's Khojali District after liberation

Twelve more families, comprising 55 people, were relocated on Thursday to the village of Tazabina in Azerbaijan’s Khojali district as part of the “Great Return” state program, following the area’s liberation from Armenian occupation.

Local residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the government’s continued support and thanked the Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation, News.Az reports.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and the districts of Agdara and Khojali, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and other institutions.

More than 55,000 people now reside in Karabakh and East Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, along with employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also includes workers from local state institutions and specialists in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az