Two Armenia nationals arrested in Istanbul as murder suspects

Two Armenian nationals who are suspected of conspiracy to murder of Turkey citizen were arrested in Istanbul, according to news.am

Two men, together with 46-year-old Stella M. and her son Varlam M. – both nationals of Armenia – are behind murder of 58-year-old Sedat Yongel, Sozcu website reported.

According to investigators, Stella M. who was working as a housecleaner in Yonge’s apartment invited the man to her house where he was later killed. Mother and son grabbed $10 thousand and went to Yongel’s office where they stole jewelry. They managed to escape to Armenia via Georgia.

Police launched an investigation and arrested two Armenian nationals – Narek A. and Armen A. – who helped to organize the murder.

