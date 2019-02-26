Two Armenia nationals arrested in Istanbul as murder suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Armenian nationals who are suspected of conspiracy to murder of Turkey citizen were arrested in Istanbul, according to news.am

Two men, together with 46-year-old Stella M. and her son Varlam M. – both nationals of Armenia – are behind murder of 58-year-old Sedat Yongel , Sozcu website reported.

According to investigators, Stella M. who was working as a housecleaner in Yonge’s apartment invited the man to her house where he was later killed. Mother and son grabbed $10 thousand and went to Yongel’s office where they stole jewelry. They managed to escape to Armenia via Georgia.

Police launched an investigation and arrested two Armenian nationals – Narek A. and Armen A. – who helped to organize the murder.

News.Az

