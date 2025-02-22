Two Azerbaijani gymnasts hit World Cup final in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two representatives of the Azerbaijani tumbling team have reached the final of the World Cup in Baku, News.Az reports.

Adil Hajizade took first place with 55.500 points, and Tofig Aliyev placed second among 14 athletes with 53.700 points.

The top eight athletes with the highest scores in this discipline advanced to the final stage.

The final tumbling competition will take place on February 23.

