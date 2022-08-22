Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine blasts in Lachin

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine blasts in Lachin

Two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were injured as a result of mine explosions in the country’s liberated Lachin district, the Gubadli district military prosecutor’s office told News.Az.

According to the prosecutor’s office, servicemen Vugar Suleymanov and Heydar Gulmaliyev received injuries of varying severity in mine blasts in the liberated Lachin district of Azerbaijan on August 20 and 21 respectively.

An investigation into the incident has already been launched.

News.Az