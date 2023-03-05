Two Azerbaijani servicemen martyred in Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the provocation committed by illegal Armenian formations during the morning of March 5, servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Alibeyli Shakhriyar Ramiz and Huseynov Eshgin Jamil became martyrs (Shehids), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expressed its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the Shehids.

The ministry said: “May Allah rest the souls of the Shehids in peace!”

News.Az