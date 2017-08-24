Two Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters take bronze in Taiwan

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters Said Guliyev and Radik Isayev have won bronze medal at 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei.

Report informs that Guliyev, 74 kg weight category, started the fight in 1/16 finals. He defeated Chilean Munoz Garrido (29:11), Mexican Hector Alvarez (5: 5, winner of referee decision) and Portuguese Julio Ferreira (8:6) consecutively. The 24-year-old Olympic champion among teens lost to Iranian Ramin Huseynguluzade in the semi-final (0:13) and took bronze medal.

Isayev, winner of Rio 2016 Olympics, started to compete in the 1/8 finals. He defeated Iranian Farshad Qias-Shandi (12:11) and Turkish Sabit Buqrahan (17:1). But in the semi-final, he lost to Russian Rafael Ayukayev 8:36 and took bronze medal.

Notably, to date, Azerbaijan won 2 gold medals at the Universiade, totally 4 medals. Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg), won gold, Aykhan Tagizade (68 kg) silver. Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) took the first place, while Firudin Dadashov (90 kg) won bronze medal.

