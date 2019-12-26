Two dead, 15 hurt in commuter bus crash in Lipetsk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to preliminary data, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus fell on its side off the road

Two people died and 15 more received injuries in a commuter bus crash in Russia’s Lipetsk region, a spokesman for the local emergencies service told TASS on Thursday.

"Seventeen were hurt, two of them have died," the spokesman said.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at the 356th kilometer of the M-4 Don highway. According to the local emergency services, there were 17 people inside the bus. Fifteen managed to get out of it by themselves.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus fell on its side off the road.

All those hurt in the bus crash were Georgian nationals, head of the local administration Sergei Nikitin told TASS.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening near the settlement of Yarkino at the 356th kilometer of the M-4 Don highway. The bus with Georgian license plate was heading from Moscow to Tbilisi when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bust fell on its side off the road.

News.Az

News.Az