Bus carrying Iowa Lakes baseball team crashes in Iowa

A bus carrying an Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team crashed on an Iowa highway, leaving one person dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m. local time on February 11 when the bus went off the road and overturned into a ditch. A total of 33 people were on board at the time of the crash, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Officials confirmed that one person died at the scene, while 32 others were injured. Emergency responders transported the injured to nearby hospitals by air and ground ambulance. Due to the number of casualties, local emergency officials classified the incident as a mass casualty event.

The college released a statement expressing concern for those affected, saying the safety and well-being of students and staff remains the institution’s top priority. The school said it is supporting victims and staying in close contact with families.

The team was scheduled to play a series against North Arkansas College later in the week, but those games have been canceled following the crash. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

