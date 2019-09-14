Yandex metrika counter

Two earthquakes hit Turkey

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 4.8 magnitudes struck central Turkish province on Çankırı early Saturday as the tremor was felt in capital Ankara, witnesse

According to the Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), the epicenter of the quakes was Çerkeş district -- 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ankara -- at the depth of 13.66 and 4.13 kilometers (8.4 and 2.5 miles). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage as neighboring provinces also felt tremors.

News.Az 

