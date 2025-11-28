Two Georgian shepherds charged over Dutch farmer’s stolen cattle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two shepherds in Georgia have been charged with illegally selling cattle belonging to a Dutch farmer and keeping the proceeds, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office reported.

“The investigation conducted by the regional Prosecutor’s Office of Samtskhe-Javakheti established that the accused, who were caring for the livestock owned by a Dutch citizen, unlawfully sold 194 heads of cattle worth 298,170 lari and misappropriated the funds from the sale,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Both individuals face charges under Article 182 of Georgia’s Criminal Code — “appropriation or embezzlement committed by a group in a large amount” — which carries a prison sentence of 7 to 11 years.

The prosecution will petition the court to place the accused in pretrial detention.

News.Az