Two more ICRC vehicles pass through protest area without hindrance

Two more ICRC vehicles pass through protest area without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The peaceful protesters made it possible for ICRC’s two more vehicles moving towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az