Two killed as bus catches fire after touching high-tension wire in India

Two killed as bus catches fire after touching high-tension wire in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured, including six in critical condition, after a bus came into contact with an overhead high-tension wire in Jaipur district, the Indian state of Rajasthan, on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Manoharpur village, on the outskirts of Jaipur, when the bus accidentally brushed against the live wire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The resulting electric shock killed two passengers instantly and injured several others.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Six of the victims, who sustained severe burns and other injuries, were later referred to the Sawai Maan Singh Hospital in Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus was carrying several Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and household items on its roof, which intensified the impact of the accident.

“The bus had around 15 LPG cylinders, of which two exploded,” a fire department official told local media. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after a tense operation, preventing further explosions.

Police have launched an investigation to determine how the bus came into contact with the power line and whether safety protocols were violated.

News.Az