Two killed in Iranian Red Crescent chopper crash

The aircraft had been dispatched from Kermanshah Province to aid a lost female climber in the mountains of Azna County, News.Az reports, citing Mehr. The crash occurred around noon as the helicopter attempted to land.

Ali Mohammadi, caretaker director-general of Lorestan Red Crescent, confirmed that the pilot was among the dead, while several members of the rescue team were injured.

According to officials, the helicopter was carrying nine people in total, including four crew members and five rescue workers. Ten additional rescuers were later sent to the crash site.