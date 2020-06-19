Two more special flights to be operated by AZAL from Baku to Istanbul

On June 25 and 26, “Azerbaijan Airlines” will perform two special flights on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route.

Some 150 passengers will be accepted for flight in each direction. The Baku-Istanbul flights will be served through the Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Ticket sale is open on the official website of the airline at www.azal.az .

For the Baku-Istanbul flight, tickets can be purchased by citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey and other states eligible to enter this country. Only citizens of Azerbaijan will be allowed on the Istanbul-Baku flight.

According to the new rules, only passengers who were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed for flights. A list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found below:

Inci Laboratories, Bulbul Avenue, 40. Contact number: +994 51 229 49 80

Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre, Mirzabala Mammadzade str. Contact number: +994 70 653 00 33

Memorial Clinic, Gara Garayev Avenue, 38a. Contact number: +994 12 520 30 40

When departing from Istanbul airport, at the check-in counter, you will need to present a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result issued by one of the Istanbul clinics available from the list on the website of the Ministry of Health of Turkey: https://covid19bilgi.saglik.gov.tr/tr/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi

In this case, Azerbaijani citizens arriving by the Istanbul-Baku flight are exempted from quarantine. However, if COVID-19 symptoms are found, the passengers of this flight may be sent to further medical examination.

According to the new rules introduced by AZAL, only women’s handbags or men's briefcases, as well as items necessary for children, are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other baggage including paper and plastic bags must be checked to be transported in the cargo hold of aircraft. Purchases made at Duty Free stores are also not allowed on board an aircraft.

We remind you that on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airport of departure and arrival, and on board the aircraft. "Azerbaijan Airlines" prepared a video instruction available at: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U

AZAL calls upon passengers to treat the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters and the World Health Organization aimed at combating COVID-19 with utmost importance.

In turn, the airline and airport personnel will do their utmost to make flights as safe and comfortable as possible, and call upon passengers to travel only when absolutely necessary.

News.Az

