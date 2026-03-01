Yandex metrika counter

Two more strong explosions rock Tehran

Source: Al Jazeera

Two powerful explosions shook Tehran, Iran’s capital, rattling windows in nearby apartment buildings, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The blasts occurred around 9:00 pm local time, at the same time state media said the capital was under attack.

It was not immediately clear what the specific targets of the explosions were or who was responsible.


By Nijat Babayev

