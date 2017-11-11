Two soldiers of Armenian army killed by their colleagues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian army has hidden the facts of the murder of two more soldiers.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Armenian media that two soldiers were killed by their colleagues in the service in the military units of the Armenian army deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

So, the parents of servicemen of Vladimir Melkonyan and Vartan Khachatryan were given false information about the murder of their sons in the fighting position. Later, as a result of the investigation, a person named Gaboyan was interrogated as a witness, who stated that both servicemen were in armored jackets.

However, during the inspection it was found out that the armored clothing is not damaged and has no holes. This proves the validity of suspicions that Armenian soldiers were killed not by the enemy, but on the basis of conflict from their own colleagues.

On both facts, a criminal case has been launched for intentional homicide. Also it is known about the arrest of 2 persons. The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not give any explanation for any of the incidents.

It should be noted that in January-October 2017, according to official statements, 54 servicemen were killed in the armed forces of Armenia for various reasons, 88 were injured. However, independent sources report that this figure is 2-3 times higher.

News.Az

