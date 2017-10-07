Two topics relating to Azerbaijan to be mulled at PACE autumn session

Two topics relating to Azerbaijan to be mulled at PACE autumn session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two topics relating to Azerbaijan will be discussed at the PACE autumn session, to open October 9, says a message from the Azerbaijani parliament.

The topics will be "The activity of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan" and "Steps taken in the sphere of respect for human rights during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Council of Europe."

The session will be attended by the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, led by chairman of the parliament’s International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee Samad Seyidov.

Azerbaijani MP, head of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Sahiba Gafarova will participate in the PACE Bureau meetings.

A report on the development of the Bureau and Standing Committee will be presented at PACE plenary sessions, and the results of parliamentary elections in Albania will also be discussed.

The reports on "The activity of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2016-2017" and "Youth against corruption" will be presented and discussed as well.

Presidents of the Czech Republic and Albania, as well as the chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, will address the meetings.

News.Az

News.Az