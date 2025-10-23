Two Ukrainian journalists killed in Russian drone strike on Kramatorsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Freedom TV journalist Olena Hramova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed on October 23 when a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone hit their car in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The pair had been reporting from the front-line region when the drone hit their vehicle, leaving the car completely burned out, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Their deaths add to the growing toll on Ukraine’s press community, which continues to cover the war despite constant Russian attacks. Freedom TV’s newsroom in Kyiv has already been destroyed twice by missile strikes this year.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, journalists and media infrastructure have frequently been targeted. As of October 9, the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) has recorded 133 media workers killed and 848 crimes committed against journalists and news outlets in Ukraine.

News.Az