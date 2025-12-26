UAE president begins official visit to Pakistan

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed at Nur Khan Airbase by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with several ministers and senior officials, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

As his aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of respect.

Upon arrival, an official reception was held, featuring the national anthems of both countries, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard. Military and traditional bands performed ceremonial music, while children waving the flags of the UAE and Pakistan lined the route.

The UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed includes Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, both advisers to the UAE President, as well as Ambassador Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, ministers, and senior officials.