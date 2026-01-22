Ubisoft shares plunge after restructuring, game cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Ubisoft tumbled on Thursday after the French video game publisher announced a major restructuring and the cancellation of six games.

The company, known for the “Assassin’s Creed” series, saw its shares drop 33% in a delayed start to trading, leading losses on the SBF 120 index of Paris’ most actively traded stocks. If losses hold, it would mark Ubisoft’s largest single-day drop since its 1996 listing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Paris-based company plans to reorganize into five creative divisions grouping its titles by game genres. Among the canceled projects is a highly anticipated remake of “Prince of Persia.”

Ubisoft also revised down its net bookings forecast for 2026 and withdrew its previous guidance for fiscal 2026/27.

“The prospect of a return to positive cash generation appears distant, and the financial structure is likely to be weakened again in the near term,” said Corentin Marty, analyst at brokerage TP ICAP Midcap.

Ubisoft shares were trading at 4.6 euros early Thursday, giving the company a market value of 616 million euros ($720 million). The stock nearly halved in value last year, dropping below 1 billion euros in market capitalization, down from a peak of 11 billion euros in 2018, according to LSEG data.

News.Az