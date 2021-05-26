Uefa initiates proceedings against European Super League trio

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League, BBC Sport reports.

The clubs were part of the 12 'founding' members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The other nine clubs renounced the project but Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have refused to do so.

Uefa said proceedings had been opened against the three "for a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework".

In a statement released on Tuesday, Uefa said: "Following an investigation conducted by Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework.

"Further information will be made available in due course."

The other nine clubs involved - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid - have been punished by European football's governing body for their participation.

News.Az