UFC 308: Topuria’s quest to prove his championship dominance over Holloway

Ilia Topuria will look to defend his UFC Featherweight Championship against former champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308, held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the main event starting at 2 p.m. ET. This will be Topuria’s first fight since he earned the title this past February. Holloway first captured the interim featherweight title in December 2016, successfully defending it multiple times before losing to Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019, News.Az reports citing CBS Sports.

In the latest odds, Topuria is a -260 favorite, while Holloway is the underdog at +210. Also on the main card, middleweight fighters Robert Whittaker (+195) and Khamzat Chimaev (-235) will face off. SportsLine analyst Daniel Vithlani, known for his successful UFC picks since January 2023 with winnings of over $1,500, has provided his best bets and predictions for this match.Vithlani is a highly respected UFC analyst with an impressive track record, including predicting upsets like Sean O'Malley's win over Aljamain Sterling and Dustin Poirier’s victory over Benoit Saint Denis. This time, he’s carefully analyzed every angle of the Topuria vs. Holloway fight and shared his insights on SportsLine.Topuria, 27, earned his title by knocking out Volkanovski at 3:32 of the second round, also securing a Performance of the Night bonus. He started his career in 2015 and remains undefeated in his 15 professional fights. Topuria, currently ranked fourth in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, has also competed in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions, beginning his early career in Spain before making his UFC debut in October 2020.Max Holloway, Topuria’s challenger, is an established veteran with over a decade of experience in the octagon. The 32-year-old, ranked 11th in the pound-for-pound rankings, has a record of 26-7. Known for his powerful track record and victories, including his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 and title unification against Jose Aldo, Holloway will now make another attempt to reclaim the title he lost to Volkanovski.Vithlani is also backing Lerone Murphy (-290) to defeat Dan Ige (+235). Although Ige put on a strong showing in a recent fight against Diego Lopes, Murphy’s undefeated record of 14 wins proves he belongs at the top, highlighted by his victory over veteran Edson Barboza. Vithlani believes Murphy’s wrestling will make the difference in this matchup.To see Vithlani’s full UFC 308 predictions and analysis, visit SportsLine for expert advice and detailed picks on all the main fights of the evening.

News.Az