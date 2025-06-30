UFC fighter accidentally reveals potential co-main event for UFC 319

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upcoming UFC 319 pay-per-view in Chicago, headlined by the middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev, may also feature a blockbuster lightweight title eliminator as its co-main event.

In a video shared by Ahmed Amwell on June 30, fighter 'Stillknocks' unexpectedly mentioned Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje as the likely co-main event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Du Plessis himself casually confirmed the speculation, saying, "It's gonna be a big card. The co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje."

