UFC fighter accidentally reveals potential co-main event for UFC 319
The upcoming UFC 319 pay-per-view in Chicago, headlined by the middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev, may also feature a blockbuster lightweight title eliminator as its co-main event.
In a video shared by Ahmed Amwell on June 30, fighter 'Stillknocks' unexpectedly mentioned Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje as the likely co-main event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Du Plessis himself casually confirmed the speculation, saying, "It's gonna be a big card. The co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje."
Of course, take the champ's words with a grain of salt, nothing is confirmed unless the UFC says so.
With this news, UFC 319 could be up to eleven fights so far:
- (c) Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje; light
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Venom Page; middle
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira
If true, this would confirm that the UFC has some unexpected plans for Ilia Topuria.
'El Matador' is looking to challenge Islam Makhachev, but needs to consider lightweight contenders vying for a shot. Gaethje and Pimblett were two of three names being thrown around, but Arman Tsarukyan was snubbed a shot by Dana White following UFC 317.