UFC legend Jon Jones faces new criminal charges over February car crash in New Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently retired UFC champion Jon Jones is facing additional criminal charges stemming from a February car accident in New Mexico, according to court records obtained by MMA Fighting.

Jones, 36, was already facing a misdemeanor for allegedly leaving the scene of the crash. A second case, filed on June 30, adds a charge of “Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend,” News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 21 in Albuquerque. Police responding to the crash found a woman in the passenger seat, reportedly intoxicated and undressed from the waist down. She claimed Jones was driving and fled on foot after the crash. Police said Jones later made threatening or violent statements via a phone call with a police aide, suggesting he had access to “lethal force through third parties.”

Call records show Jones attempted to reach the woman involved 13 times following the crash. Investigators also noted a suspicious gap in Jones’ phone activity during the time of the incident.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the hit-and-run charge and is scheduled for a bench trial on August 14. An arraignment on the new charges is set for August 4.

Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, filed a motion to dismiss the new case, arguing that it duplicates charges from the original case and violates the legal “mandatory joinder” rule. Dodd called the filing “truly unbelievable,” suggesting Jones is being unfairly targeted.

Jones, a former two-division UFC champion, retired from MMA in June shortly before news of the incident became public. Despite his retirement, he has since hinted at a comeback following a proposal by President Donald Trump to host a UFC event at the White House.

News.Az