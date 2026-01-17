UFC: Topuria eyes return against winner of Pimblett and Gaethje

+ ↺ − 16 px

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has hinted that he may return in the second quarter to unify the UFC lightweight title, potentially facing either Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria (17-0-0), 28, shared his plans for 2026 on the social media platform X, after previously announcing in November 2025 that he would take a break to address domestic violence allegations made by his ex-wife, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

When asked in the comments when he expects to fight again, Topuria replied, “April-June.” When asked who he expects to face next, he responded, “The winner between Paddy and Justin.”

Topuria seems to be making the effort to take the necessary steps to return to action instead of possibly vacating the lightweight title. If everything works out, Topuria could possibly return at the UFC White House Event in April.

There are also potential opponents like Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, fighters that Topuria would like to fight.

Topuria’s last fight was a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025.

