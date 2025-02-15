Uganda military chief threatens to attack eastern Congo town of Bunia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda will attack the town of Bunia in neighbouring eastern Congo unless "all forces" there surrender their arms within 24 hours, the chief of Ugandan defence forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said in a post on X on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Kainerugaba, who has a history of posting provocative comments on foreign policy, said he had the authority of President Yoweri Museveni, who is also his father. A spokesman for Uganda's military said he could not comment on the matter.

Earlier on Saturday, Kainerugaba had said, without providing evidence, that people from the Bahima ethnic group were being killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

News.Az