UK ambassador offers condolences to Azerbaijan over landmine victims

UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld extended condolences over the death of three Azerbaijani civilians in a landmine blast in the country’s Tartar district, News.Az reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of 3 people as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in Tartar. I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives,” the UK ambassador tweeted.

An anti-tank mine explosion in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Azerbaijan's Tartar district on Friday killed three people. According to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed in the blast.

