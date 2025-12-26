UK arms exports reach record high in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, the UK exported a record €22 billion in weapons, and the defence ministry indicated that even more exports are expected.

The new high comes as European governments continue to ramp up military spending and expand their defence industries in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and broader security threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

UK’s Defence Minister Luke Pollard stated that the country is “committed to working with our allies and defence industries to make sure the UK is a leader in global defence exports.” The country exported €16.6 billion worth of defence equipment in 2023.

“There’s more to come in 2026,” he added.

Two major arms deals accounted for most of this year’s export surge.

In August, Norway signed its largest procurement contract to date, buying at least five British-designed Type 26 frigates, built by UK-based BAE Systems for €11.4 billion. The agreement was part of a closer cooperation between the two countries to secure the North Atlantic and Arctic against increased Russian activity.

A second major deal was the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Turkey, a multinational programme in which the UK is a core partner along with Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Ankara signed the €9.1 billion deal after Germany lifted its opposition due to a range of concerns, largely linked to the Turkish government’s record on human rights and democracy. The four countries must all agree to such sales.

Turkey sought to purchase as many as 40 of the jets, which are built by a consortium of France’s Airbus, the UK’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo.

News.Az