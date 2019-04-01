UK artists to make work in Azerbaijan this spring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nicholas Joubinaux and Tim Ridley have been chosen to travel to Azerbaijan from the UK in April 2019 to create new art works in reaction to links between the two countries, Natalie Bays, Co Founder, The NO Collective, told News.Az.

A live crescendo of the three year long ‘InAzerbaijan’ project, audiences in both countries will celebrate these artist’s photographs, drawing and paintings in exhibitions in both capitals.

Joubinaux will display artworks from London and Baku in both digital and hand printed format, showcasing culture and architecture in both cities. Ridley will be presenting miniatures created in oil and with similarity in style to Azerbaijani and Persian miniatures.

The first exhibition will be held on Thursday 11th April at ‘Floors, the living space’ in Baku. The archive of works will also be preserved on the ‘InAzerbaijan’ educational website for years to come for young audiences to see. The InAzerbaijan project has funded the trip for the artistic duo to travel to Baku, where they will create artworks in situ with an exhibition due to take place in the historic city centre – a follow up exhibition of works will be arranged in London in the coming months. This culturally diverse project has been made feasible by a collaboration between The NO Collective and CSSN Azerbaijan (Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan), through the InAzerbaijan website project, which is the first of its kind in the UK.

The Artists

Nick Joubinaux is an award winning photographer who has made work in London for over 20 years. He plans to create a Camera Obscura installation in Baku - utilising old processing technology in a fabulously modern city. Displaying hand printed works of both London and Baku he hopes that audiences will be able to see the depth of materiality in the personally processed works and a timeless essence of the fleeting moments that he captures.

Based in Penzance in rural Cornwall, Tim Ridley is a mixed media artist who creates works on found materials, about a human response to animals and our links to nature. Fascinated by Azerbaijani and Persian miniatures, Ridley plans to make works exploring nature in similar styles to the historic pieces. He hopes to display drawings and paintings in miniature form during the exhibitions.

InAzerbaijan

A web project a collaboration between The NO Collective and CSSN Azerbaijan (Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan). This information portal website project aims to improve contemporary communication between Azerbaijan and the UK and through doing so has used young people from both countries in the heart of its creation.

The NO Collective

A youth arts organisation which is the creation of Londoners Joe Easeman and Natalie Bays, who’s main priorities are to educate and expand horizons of young people through creative means and cultural connectivity. The Collective is made up of young professional members specialising in producing artwork, and teaching through creative means. Based in London, they work on a local, national, and international scale.

The CSSN Azerbaijan

The Council on State Support to NGO’s under the Auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan The CSSN assists in the development of the independent Azerbaijani statehood and continued fostering of democracy. As Azerbaijan extends its path of democracy, transformation of society is a socio-political necessity. The public sector has been enriched and developed, and international experiences have been carefully studied. The CSSN was approved by a Decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev on 27 July 2007 and after key discussions were held in response to this, the Republic of Azerbaijan was established upon the Decree of the President (dated 13 December 2007) and the Regulations of the Council were approved.

