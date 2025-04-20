UK calls on Russia to commit to a complete ceasefire in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has called on Russia to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, rather than a temporary pause, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, News.Az informs via Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day declared a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, after Washington said it might abandon peace talks within days unless Moscow and Kyiv show they are ready to stop the war.

"Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in its statement.

