UK continues to assist Azerbaijan in landmine clearance: MP Bob Blackman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom assists Azerbaijan in landmine clearance programme, Chairman of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan, MP Bob Blackman said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

MP Blackman also viewed the demining process in Aghdam.

“More than 1 million landmines were laid by Armenian. The UK is assisting in land mine clearance programme. Here with David Duguid at one of the sites in Aghdam with some brave individuals clearing the mines by hand,” the British MP tweeted.

“At the mine clearance site in Aghdam with David Duguid carrying out a controlled explosion of recovered land mines. There are no maps or diagrams of where mines are located. 300 civilians have lost their lives as a result of stepping on these indiscriminately placed mines,” he added.

“Final scenes of visit to land mine clearance centre at Aghdam. The aftermath of the controlled explosion and addressing the brave people conducting the search and removal of land mines,” MP Blackman added.

News.Az