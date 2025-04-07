Yandex metrika counter

UK expresses regret over landmine incidents in Azerbaijan

Photo: Shutterstock

The UK Embassy in Baku has expressed regret over the recent landmine incidents in Azerbaijan.

“We are saddened by the news of further landmine incidents in Aghdam and Jabrayil, including 2 children,” the embassy posted on X, News.Az reports. 

“The United Kingdom has supported work of brave men & women on mine action in Azerbaijan since 2020 alongside the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and UNDP Azerbaijan, including risk education and assistance to the victims,” it wrote.  

On April 6, as a result of landmine explosions in the Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, four people were injured. In the first case, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured, in the second - three members of one family.   Moreover, a soldier of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Asgar Musazada, tragically lost his life as a result of a landmine explosion in Jabrayil district.


