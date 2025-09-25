UK government moves to block legal challenge against Palestine Action terror ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British government has asked the Court of Appeal to block a legal challenge to its decision to ban pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.

The group, which was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in July, has staged disruptive protests against Israel-linked companies in Britain, including spraying red paint, blocking entrances, and damaging equipment. Membership in the group now carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years, and authorities say more than 1,000 people have been arrested for publicly supporting it since the ban, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Co-founder Huda Ammori was granted permission in July to challenge the government’s decision, arguing that proscription is a disproportionate restriction on free expression. However, the Home Office is now seeking to have the case heard by a specialist tribunal rather than the High Court, effectively limiting the scope of Ammori’s challenge.

The ban was imposed shortly after Palestine Action members broke into RAF Brize Norton in June and damaged two planes. Four activists have since been charged. The government also cited a raid on an Elbit Systems site last year in its decision to proscribe the group.

Israel has denied allegations of war crimes in Gaza, which Palestine Action frequently cites as justification for its protests. The Gaza conflict erupted after Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

News.Az