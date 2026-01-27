UK launches Meta-backed AI team for public services

According to a government statement, the expert team has been recruited with funding provided by Meta and will spend the next year building open-source AI systems designed specifically for use across public sector institutions. The initiative is part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s broader strategy to position the UK as a global leader in artificial intelligence while improving productivity and efficiency in government operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The project aims to create tools that help authorities better maintain roads and transport networks, strengthen public safety systems, and support decision-making in national security. A key focus will be ensuring that public bodies can operate these technologies independently, without relying on closed-source commercial platforms.

The newly formed body includes leading AI and data experts, among them a data scientist from the Alan Turing Institute and university researchers specializing in computer vision, applied machine learning for public services, robotics-based imaging, and safety-critical AI system design. Their combined expertise is intended to ensure that the tools developed are both cutting-edge and trustworthy for high-stakes public use.

Meta, which announced its funding for the programme last year, stated that the team will use open-source AI models, including its Llama large language model capable of processing text, images, audio, and video. Tools built through the programme will be owned by the UK government, allowing departments to keep sensitive data in-house and customize systems according to their operational needs.

The initiative reflects a growing global trend of governments partnering with major technology firms to accelerate AI adoption while seeking to retain control over data and digital infrastructure. For the UK, the programme represents a dual objective: building domestic AI capability and delivering smarter, faster, and more resilient public services.

With work set to begin immediately, the government hopes the project will set a new standard for how artificial intelligence can be safely integrated into state institutions — boosting innovation without compromising security or public trust.