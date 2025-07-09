UK pension triple lock under threat as debt crisis looms, OBR warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK’s state pension triple lock could face reform or abolition as the country’s public finances head down an “unsustainable” path, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned in a new report.

The OBR estimates the triple lock, which raises pensions annually by the highest of inflation, earnings growth, or 2.5%, will cost £15.5 billion by 2030, three times more than originally forecast, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Chair of the OBR, Richard Hughes, said Britain “cannot afford” its current promises without stronger growth or higher taxes, pointing to a projected debt surge from 94% to 270% of GDP by the 2070s.

While the Government has pledged to uphold the triple lock for this Parliament, growing political and economic pressure suggests changes may follow the next general election. Economists and MPs alike are debating whether to reform the system or raise the retirement age to control rising costs.

Wealth experts warn that the current policy, while protecting pensioners, poses “a serious challenge to fiscal sustainability.” The Government now faces difficult choices on tax, spending, and the future of retirement support.

