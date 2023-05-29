UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan: Relations between two countries are strong as a rock

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain in all fields are of the first level, at a high level," UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson said, News.az reports.

"Like Great Britain, the Azerbaijani side is moving in the direction of renewable energy along with traditional energy sources, which is important. Because the world's population is increasing, the demands are increasing. We are working very diligently with the government of Azerbaijan in the field of green energy. And in general, the relations between the two countries are strong as a rock," she stressed.

News.Az