UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping role

Britain is prepared to send troops to Ukraine to help uphold a potential ceasefire with Russia, Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed today.

Healey said UK forces would play a key role in the "Coalition of the Willing", a group of allied nations aiming to secure peace if Russia’s invasion ends, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to lead discussions with coalition partners later today. The UK and France would provide the core military presence, though the initiative also relies on U.S. backing.

“The Prime Minister has always been clear that he’s ready to put troops into Ukraine to help reinforce a ceasefire,” Healey stated.

The move signals growing Western readiness to support Ukraine not only militarily but also in post-conflict stabilization efforts.

News.Az