UK suspect leaves country after accidental jail release

A suspected rapist has left the UK after being accidentally released from custody weeks before his trial, court documents show.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and violence. Following a pre-trial hearing in early February, a court mistakenly issued a notice of bail, triggering his release. He then left the country using his foreign passport, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC, Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, described the error as “extremely serious” and said steps would be taken to prevent a repeat. The court is now seeking assistance from the Home and Foreign Offices to enable his return for trial, originally scheduled for March.

Official figures show that 262 inmates were mistakenly released in the year to March 2025, more than double the previous year, highlighting systemic problems in prison release procedures.

