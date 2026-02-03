Carabao Cup semi-final: Arsenal vs Chelsea – team news, possible line-ups

Arsenal: 3 wins

Chelsea: 0 wins

Draws: 2

Last meeting: Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal (Jan. 14, 2025)—Carabao Cup

Arsenal (DWLWW) Chelsea (WWWWW) Leeds 0–4 Arsenal Chelsea 3–2 West Ham Arsenal 3–2 Kairat Almaty Napoli 2–3 Chelsea Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Crystal Palace 1–3 Chelsea Inter 1–3 Arsenal Chelsea 1–0 Pafos Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal Chelsea 2–0 Brentford

Arsenal Team News

Mikel Merino’s foot injury requires surgery, and the Spaniard may miss the next couple of months as a result. Arteta will want to have the midfielder-cum-striker available for the run-in.

Bukayo Saka was set to start at Elland Road on Saturday, but the winger picked up an injury in the warm-up and was subsequently withdrawn from Arteta’s lineup and replaced by Noni Madueke.

Saka’s issue was only described as a “little niggle” by his manager, but the quick turnaround may see Madueke retain his place against his former employers. Max Dowman is unavailable due to injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue between the posts in this competition, while Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could all earn starts. Martin Ødegaard should come back into the XI, too.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Ødegaard, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.

Chelsea Team News

The games have come thick and fast for Chelsea at the start of Rosenior’s reign, and the new manager has constantly tinkered with his starting lineup.

The likes of João Pedro, Reece James and Marc Cucurella only featured off the bench against West Ham United, with Rosenior preserving this trio for Tuesday’s second leg. All three are expected to be back in Chelsea’s starting XI.

Jamie Gittens is a fresh injury concern for the visitors. He was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s win and is unlikely to play a part in midweek. Gittens joins Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia on the sidelines.

Estêvão is also a doubt after missing the weekend game for personal reasons. The young winger has been back in Brazil on compassionate leave and Rosenior has admitted he may not be ready to return here.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.