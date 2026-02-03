Yandex metrika counter

Carabao Cup semi-final: Arsenal vs Chelsea – team news, possible line-ups

  • Sports
  • Share
Carabao Cup semi-final: Arsenal vs Chelsea – team news, possible line-ups
Photo: Getty Images

Arsenal hold a narrow 3–2 advantage as they host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Gunners capitalised on Chelsea’s absentees in last month’s first leg, storming into 2–0 and 3–1 leads. However, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho has left Liam Rosenior’s side with a realistic chance of turning the tie around, even though they have not beaten the current Premier League leaders since 2021, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Arsenal have enjoyed clear superiority over their London rivals in recent seasons, and anything other than a surprise defeat would see the Gunners reach their first domestic cup final since lifting the FA Cup in 2020. Supporters are eager for silverware, and Mikel Arteta’s side appear well placed for a potentially rewarding finish to the 2025–26 campaign.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

A commanding 4–0 victory over Leeds United recently eased concerns of a possible title stumble, while Chelsea arrive on the back of their fifth consecutive win, having come from behind to defeat West Ham United 3–2 on Saturday evening.

Like Arsenal, Chelsea remain active on four fronts this season. While they are not firmly in the title race, the Blues continue to battle for a top-four or top-five finish in the Premier League.

 

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

 

Arsenal: 3 wins

Chelsea: 0 wins

Draws: 2

Last meeting: Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal (Jan. 14, 2025)—Carabao Cup

 

Current Form (All Competitions)

 

Arsenal (DWLWW)

Chelsea (WWWWW)

Leeds 0–4 Arsenal

Chelsea 3–2 West Ham

Arsenal 3–2 Kairat Almaty

Napoli 2–3 Chelsea

Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 1–3 Chelsea

Inter 1–3 Arsenal

Chelsea 1–0 Pafos

Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal

  Chelsea 2–0 Brentford

 

Arsenal Team News

 

Mikel Merino’s foot injury requires surgery, and the Spaniard may miss the next couple of months as a result. Arteta will want to have the midfielder-cum-striker available for the run-in.

Bukayo Saka was set to start at Elland Road on Saturday, but the winger picked up an injury in the warm-up and was subsequently withdrawn from Arteta’s lineup and replaced by Noni Madueke.

Saka’s issue was only described as a “little niggle” by his manager, but the quick turnaround may see Madueke retain his place against his former employers. Max Dowman is unavailable due to injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue between the posts in this competition, while Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could all earn starts. Martin Ødegaard should come back into the XI, too.

 

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

 

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Ødegaard, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.

 

Chelsea Team News

 

The games have come thick and fast for Chelsea at the start of Rosenior’s reign, and the new manager has constantly tinkered with his starting lineup.

The likes of João Pedro, Reece James and Marc Cucurella only featured off the bench against West Ham United, with Rosenior preserving this trio for Tuesday’s second leg. All three are expected to be back in Chelsea’s starting XI.

Jamie Gittens is a fresh injury concern for the visitors. He was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s win and is unlikely to play a part in midweek. Gittens joins Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia on the sidelines.

Estêvão is also a doubt after missing the weekend game for personal reasons. The young winger has been back in Brazil on compassionate leave and Rosenior has admitted he may not be ready to return here.

 

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

 

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      