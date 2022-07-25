UK to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, EBU confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in the United Kingdom on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC, News.Az reports citing Eurovision.tv.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final along with ‘Big 5’ (which includes the United Kingdom).

Representatives of UA: PBC will work with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements for shows.

News.Az