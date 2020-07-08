UK, Turkey in agreement on political solution in Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conditions of the legitimate Sarraj government in Libya must be met for a ceasefire in Libya and it needs to be a permanent ceasefire, Cavusoglu noted.

His remarks came after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

Turkish foreign minister earlier met his counterpart, Dominic Raab.

Cavusoglu said during the meeting with Raab and Johnson they spoke on relations in the post-pandemic era, bilateral post-Brexit free trade agreement, cooperation in tourism, health tourism, and defense industries, as well as other international and regional issues, including Libya, Syria, and NATO.

Turkish foreign minister said he also met Jeffrey Donaldson, the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Turkey in the UK Parliament, and Wendy Morton, the minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas.

He stressed that Turkey and the UK would be in cooperation in many fields after Brexit, adding “even if the UK departs from the EU, it will continue to be one of the most important parts of the European continent.”

Cavusoglu also said that along with the bilateral trade agreement, they also took up the future of a visa scheme agreement for Turkish businesspeople – also known as the Ankara Agreement – to prevent possible effects of Brexit on Turkish citizens.

The top Turkish diplomat added that he paid a courtesy visit to Johnson and reiterated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to Turkey.

He also announced Turkey will open a consulate in Manchester to provide quality service to the Turkish citizens.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

News.Az