UK will support Azerbaijan in making COP29 a success: PM Sunak

The United Kingdom will support Azerbaijan in making the COP29 a success, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his letter addressed to the participants of the XI Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

The UK premier stressed that the world's attention will be focused on Azerbaijan at COP29.

“The COP29 will focus on financial resources. We are ready to share our experience with Azerbaijan,” he said.

PM Sunak also expressed hope for the achievement of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that there is a historic opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty.

The UK premier’s letter was read out by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

News.Az