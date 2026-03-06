Russia launches 141 drones, Ukraine shoots down 111

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of March 6, 2026, Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 strike drones from seven directions, including Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Most of the drones were Shaheds (about 100), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian air defense forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups intercepted the attack.

111 drones were shot down or suppressed, while 24 drones hit 16 locations in Ukraine.

Specific strikes included Kryvyi Rih, where a residential building and an enterprise caught fire.

This comes a day after March 5, when Russia launched 155 drones and Ukraine’s air defense shot down 136 of them. Over the winter, Ukraine faced 14 massive combined Russian attacks, with over 700 missiles and thousands of drones launched.

News.Az