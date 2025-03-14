Ukraine and Spain strengthen defense ties with new agreement

Ukraine is strengthening its defense cooperation with Spain, as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced a new agreement following a meeting with Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles on Friday.

Umerov said the talks focused on key security issues and further strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We have identified priority areas of cooperation that require special attention, particularly in deepening industrial interaction, enhancing air defense systems, and supplying ammunition and armored vehicles,” he said, according to a Ukrainian Defense Ministry statement.

Robles presented Spain’s detailed assistance plans for Ukraine in 2025. The meeting concluded with the signing of the agreement on training Ukrainian military personnel, which Umerov described as a step that will take bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Spain also expressed significant interest in studying Ukraine’s experience in modern warfare.

“I sincerely appreciate Spain’s steadfast support since the first days of the full-scale invasion, including military aid and the training of our defenders,” Umerov said.

News.Az