Ukraine awaits Hungary’s response to new education language law draft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has submitted a new draft education language law to Hungary, partly addressing Budapest’s long-standing demands regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka said on November 6.

Hungary earlier presented an 11-point list of requests concerning national minority rights. These include restoring the status of Hungarian national schools, allowing students to take high school exams in Hungarian, and ensuring broader use of the Hungarian language in public life, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Budapest has repeatedly accused Kyiv of discriminating against the Hungarian ethnic minority living in southwestern Ukraine, a claim Ukraine has consistently denied.

According to Kachka, the new draft law accommodates five of Hungary’s eleven demands, all related to the education rights of the Hungarian minority. He did not disclose which specific points were included.

“Today, de facto, we fully cover the request of the Hungarian community for education that satisfies their interests,”

— Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

Kachka added that around two-thirds of the 100 Hungarian schools in Ukraine currently use Hungarian as the primary language of instruction, with some subjects taught in Ukrainian. The remaining schools primarily teach in Ukrainian but offer several key subjects in Hungarian.

If Budapest approves the draft, Kyiv plans to submit it to parliament and expects a response soon.

News.Az