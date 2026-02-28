Ukraine blames Iran for the attacks
Photo credit: sb.by
Ukraine's foreign ministry stated that the current escalation in Iran was the fault of the country's authorities, expressing support for the Iranian people and reiterating calls for a change of government.
“The cause of the current events is precisely the violence and impunity of the Iranian regime, in particular the killings and repression of peaceful protesters, which have become particularly widespread in recent months,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli