Ukraine blames Iran for the attacks

Photo credit: sb.by

Ukraine's foreign ministry stated that the current escalation in Iran was the fault of the country's authorities, expressing support for the Iranian people and reiterating calls for a change of government.

“The cause of the current ⁠events is precisely ⁠the violence and impunity of the Iranian regime, ⁠in particular the killings and ⁠repression of ⁠peaceful protesters, which have become particularly widespread in recent ‌months,” the foreign ministry said in a ‌statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

