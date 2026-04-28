Ukraine claims record 33,000 drone intercepts in March as long-range strikes intensify

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Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced that Ukrainian forces intercepted a record 33,000 Russian drones in March, marking the highest monthly total since the 2022 invasion.

To manage these aerial threats, Ukraine has introduced a new air force command focused on scaling up interceptor drone supplies—technology that Ukrainian officials say is now drawing interest from Middle East and Gulf nations, News.Az reports, citing Washington Times.

Simultaneously, Ukraine has significantly expanded its offensive reach. The Defense Ministry reported that its long-range strike capabilities have more than doubled, increasing from 630 kilometers to roughly 1,750 kilometers. This advancement was demonstrated Tuesday as Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil refinery in Tuapse for the third time this month. The coordinated attack on the Black Sea terminal prompted local evacuations, following previous strikes that destroyed 24 oil storage tanks.

The conflict continues to inflict a heavy civilian toll on both sides:

In Russia: Defense officials claimed to have intercepted 186 Ukrainian drones, though a strike in the Belgorod region reportedly killed three people.

In Ukraine: Russian attacks killed three civilians and wounded five others, with strikes in Konotop knocking out local power and water supplies.

While Ukraine focuses on targeting Russian energy revenues and manufacturing plants, the rapid evolution of its "battle-tested" drone technology remains a central pillar of its defense strategy against Russia's larger military.

News.Az