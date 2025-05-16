Ukraine confirms lose of another F-16 fighter jet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last night, Ukraine lost contact with an F-16 fighter jet that was engaged in countering a Russian air assault.

The fighter jet pilot ejected and was evacuated, accoridng to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukriane.

"On May 16, 2025, at about 3:30 a.m. Kyiv time, we lost contact with the F-16 aircraft. The Ukrainian fighter was repelling a Russian air attack," the Ukrainian military said.

According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian pilot destroyed 3 Russian air targets and was already working on the 4th, using an aircraft cannon.

"However, an emergency arose on board. The pilot took the aircraft away from the settlement and successfully ejected. Thanks to the operational work of the search and rescue team, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated," the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The pilot's health is reported to be satisfactory - he is in a safe place, his life and health are not in danger.

The Ukrainian Air Force added that a commission had been appointed to objectively clarify all the circumstances. It has already begun its work.

News.Az