Putin praises Kim Jong Un as North Korean troops fight in Kursk - VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin credited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending Pyongyang’s troops to fight against Ukrainian forces in Kursk, where South Korea estimates around 2,000 North Korean soldiers were killed defending the region from a cross-border incursion.

Putin made the remarks during a meeting with Kim in Beijing, where both leaders attended celebrations and a military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“At your initiative, as is well known, your special units took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, in full accordance with our new treaty,” Putin said. “I want to note that your soldiers fought bravely and heroically.”

Kim described North Korea’s involvement as a “fraternal duty” to Russia.

